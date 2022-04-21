Analysts Anticipate Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.91 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) will post sales of $244.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clearway Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $294.00 million. Clearway Energy posted sales of $237.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearway Energy will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clearway Energy.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 315.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Clearway Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearway Energy (CWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.