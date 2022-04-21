Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $52.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $49,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $199,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,595 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

