Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Stake Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

ARI stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 71.68 and a current ratio of 71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.24. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 81.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

