Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s 3rd Largest Position

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 139,057 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.1% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Apple were worth $110,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $167.23 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

