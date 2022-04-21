Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.6% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,938,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 17.9% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $2,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.24.

AAPL stock opened at $167.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

