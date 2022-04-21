Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.9% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $167.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.00.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.