Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,529 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.1% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Apple by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,194 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 1,841.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,735,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 12,722.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.24.

Shares of AAPL opened at $167.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.00. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

