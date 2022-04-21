Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.8% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,795,295,000 after purchasing an additional 759,577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,413,006,000 after purchasing an additional 197,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,246,196,000 after purchasing an additional 414,835 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $167.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.91 and its 200-day moving average is $164.00.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

