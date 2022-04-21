Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A (TSE:AX.PA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.75

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A (TSE:AX.PA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$24.75 and traded as high as C$25.00. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A shares last traded at C$25.00, with a volume of 1,370 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.75.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A (TSE:AX.PA)
