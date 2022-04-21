Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.40. Ascent Solar Technologies shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 7,099 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASTI)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for aerospace, defense, emergency management, and consumer/OEM applications. It offers outdoor solar chargers. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and e-commerce companies.

