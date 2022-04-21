Atlassian (TEAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Atlassian to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Atlassian has set its Q3 guidance at $0.29-0.31 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Atlassian to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $265.81 on Thursday. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $207.83 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.38 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.84.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

