Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,123 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

In other news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv stock opened at $77.72 on Thursday. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.25. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.77.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.51%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

