Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Position Lowered by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,443,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $124.64 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -125.90, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXON. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

About Axon Enterprise (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.