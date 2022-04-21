BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.26

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.26 and traded as high as $10.00. BAE Systems shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 21,645 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 777,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,407 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

