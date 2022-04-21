Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $254.84

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 254.84 ($3.32) and traded as high as GBX 262.80 ($3.42). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 261.60 ($3.40), with a volume of 1,534,026 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.68) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Balfour Beatty from GBX 320 ($4.16) to GBX 330 ($4.29) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 251.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 254.84. The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Leo Quinn acquired 78,740 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £188,976 ($245,870.41). Also, insider Philip Harrison sold 79,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.42), for a total transaction of £209,140.23 ($272,105.43).

Balfour Beatty Company Profile (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

