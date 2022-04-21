Bank of America Downgrades Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Neutral

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $124.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $150.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.31.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $111.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.82. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $392,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $712,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 48.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.3% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

