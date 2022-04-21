Barclays Lowers Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $190.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $210.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Datadog stock opened at $131.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,880.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Datadog has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $725,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $14,116,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,346 shares of company stock worth $59,771,027. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

