Barclays Upgrades Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Equal Weight

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $53.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on POR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

NYSE POR opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.67. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

