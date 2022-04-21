Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.50 Million

Analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $36.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.52 million. Barings BDC posted sales of $30.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $145.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.82 million to $153.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $147.89 million, with estimates ranging from $140.95 million to $154.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.69 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 57.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 11.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 328.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 34,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 244.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 307,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 218,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

BBDC stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.61. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.31%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

