Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.15

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.15 and traded as high as $17.41. Bassett Furniture Industries shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 72,859 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on BSET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $167.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In other news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $80,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 679,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 19,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.