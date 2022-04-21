Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.20

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €52.20 ($56.13) and traded as high as €67.26 ($72.32). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €66.42 ($71.42), with a volume of 3,320,928 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.20.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:BAYN)
