Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 496.78 ($6.46).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BEZ shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 531 ($6.91) to GBX 541 ($7.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.81) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.94) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Beazley alerts:

BEZ opened at GBX 405 ($5.27) on Thursday. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 30.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 428.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 430.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a GBX 12.90 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20.

In related news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.32), for a total transaction of £16,592.04 ($21,587.35). Also, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.39), for a total transaction of £20,041.74 ($26,075.64). Insiders sold 14,862 shares of company stock worth $6,854,559 in the last ninety days.

Beazley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.