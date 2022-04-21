Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,456 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 15,480 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.0% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $120,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,225,773,000 after acquiring an additional 206,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,366,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,858,543,000 after acquiring an additional 452,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.74.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.85. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

