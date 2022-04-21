Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Trading Down 4.3%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.94 and last traded at C$3.99. 927,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,240,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.17.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$803.00 million and a P/E ratio of 24.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05.

