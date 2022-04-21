BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,220,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after buying an additional 98,368 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

