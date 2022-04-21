Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Shares Down 0.8%

Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Rating) shares fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.50. 23,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 400,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59.

Get Bon Natural Life alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bon Natural Life stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Bon Natural Life as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bon Natural Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bon Natural Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.