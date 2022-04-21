Bradford Cooke Sells 20,000 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) Director Bradford Cooke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.04, for a total transaction of C$140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,764,282.24.

Shares of EDR opened at C$6.53 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$4.28 and a twelve month high of C$9.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.79.

EDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.51.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

