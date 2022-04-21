Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $246.27

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 246.27 ($3.20) and traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.51). Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at GBX 264.50 ($3.44), with a volume of 80,200 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 241.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 246.27. The company has a market capitalization of £85.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56.

About Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS)

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, and logistics services to the shipping, marine, and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; purchase and sale of second-hand vessels; chartering of dry cargo and offshore vessels; and provision of research, valuation, consulting, and derivatives brokerage services.

