Brokerages Anticipate Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.45 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) will report $3.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.52 billion and the lowest is $3.37 billion. Pinduoduo reported sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $18.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.69 billion to $22.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.03 billion to $32.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.72. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDD. Nomura downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA cut their price objective on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

PDD opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $144.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.75.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

