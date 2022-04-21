Brokerages Expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) to report $410.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.48 million and the highest is $452.97 million. DraftKings reported sales of $312.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The company had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Argus lowered shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.54.

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $324,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKNG opened at $15.56 on Thursday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

