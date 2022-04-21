Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,159,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,431 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,958,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,162,000 after purchasing an additional 920,006 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,628,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,636,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3,465.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 205,137 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

BEPC opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $45.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.