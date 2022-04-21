Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.16

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$46.16 and traded as high as C$47.90. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$46.95, with a volume of 278,485 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.46.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.92 billion and a PE ratio of -58.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.89.
About Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN)
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.
