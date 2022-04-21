BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.88. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWXT. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

In other news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,793 shares of company stock worth $1,284,344 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

