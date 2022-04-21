CAE Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) – Scotiabank cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a report issued on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$917.23 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.00.

TSE:CAE opened at C$34.03 on Wednesday. CAE has a 12 month low of C$29.05 and a 12 month high of C$42.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.95.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

