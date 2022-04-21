Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.88

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.88 and traded as high as C$5.40. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$5.40, with a volume of 27,819 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFW shares. Raymond James set a C$5.75 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$203.59 million and a PE ratio of -2.44.

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.56) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$257.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total value of C$36,585.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,083,021.57.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.