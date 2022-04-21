Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.67

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.67 and traded as high as $14.27. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 89,873 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLMT. StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.33.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.