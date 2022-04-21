Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,457,000 after purchasing an additional 311,779 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 15.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 188,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPB opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $50.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPB. StockNews.com began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

