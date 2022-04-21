Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Price Target to $2.50

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

VLTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Volta from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Volta from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Volta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.94.

Volta stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Volta has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $14.34.

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.61). On average, research analysts predict that Volta will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Volta by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Volta by 1,708.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 181,066 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Volta during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Volta during the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Volta in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

