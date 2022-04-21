Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Price Target to $2.50

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Volta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Volta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Shares of VLTA opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Volta has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $14.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.61). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Volta will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Volta by 413.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,823,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,941 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Volta by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,729,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Volta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,616,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Volta in the fourth quarter worth $6,829,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Volta during the third quarter worth $6,488,000. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

