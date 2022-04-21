Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $182.25

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$182.25 and traded as high as C$192.94. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$192.10, with a volume of 175,206 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTC.A. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$270.00 to C$273.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$231.00 to C$236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$218.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$230.82.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$11.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$185.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$182.25.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.