Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProPetro in a report issued on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

PUMP stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 2.71.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,380.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,610 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 145,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in ProPetro by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

