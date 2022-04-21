Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Short Interest Down 20.5% in March

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,600 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 401,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CRDL opened at $1.82 on Thursday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $4.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 560.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,833,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

CRDL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiol Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Cardiol Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study; and LANCER design to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce major cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 that is in Phase II.

