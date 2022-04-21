CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Short Interest Update

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMAX. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of CareMax during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in CareMax in the 4th quarter worth $589,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CareMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareMax by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,627,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 112,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of CareMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMAX. UBS Group started coverage on CareMax in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Shares of CMAX stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. CareMax has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CareMax will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About CareMax

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

