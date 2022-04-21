Carpenter Technology (CRS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CRS opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.78. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $49.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently -27.21%.

CRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 62.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

