Carrier Global (CARR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Carrier Global has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.200-$2.300 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.20-$2.30 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Carrier Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

