Cavalier Investments LLC Buys 2,881 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,903 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.85.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho dropped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.74.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

