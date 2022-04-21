CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Shares Down 0.1%

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 27,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 107,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,556,000 after purchasing an additional 946,969 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 299,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 31,663.8% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 25,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

