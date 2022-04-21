Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) Stock Price Up 23.3%

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUCD – Get Rating) shares rose 23.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 39,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 250,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

Charlie’s Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHUCD)

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada.

