Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) Stock Price Up 23.3%

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUCD – Get Rating) shares rose 23.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 39,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 250,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.
Charlie’s Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHUCD)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charlie’s (CHUCD)
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Charlie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.