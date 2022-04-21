Cim Investment Management Inc. Buys 62,283 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,529 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,283 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.2% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $167.23 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

