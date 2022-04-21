Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $145.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cincinnati Financial continues to grow premiums through a disciplined expansion of Cincinnati Re while the division makes a nice contribution to its overall earnings. Price increases and a higher level of insured exposures are positives. The company is focused on earning new business through appointing new agencies and believes agent-focused business model will drive long-term premium growth. Cincinnati Financial boasts solid capital position based on which it engages in returning value to shareholders. Favorable reserve release should drive growth. Consistent cash flow and sufficient cash balances continue to boost liquidity. Shares have outperformed the industry in past year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss makes earnings volatile. Escalating expenses can also put strain on margin expansion.”

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.80.

CINF stock opened at $141.25 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $106.29 and a twelve month high of $141.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.85 and a 200 day moving average of $122.26.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

